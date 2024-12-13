The latest episode of SowetanLIVE’s podcast is packed with stories that matter to you, from hard-hitting news to quirky highlights. Hosted by Koena Mashale, alongside Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini, the episode explores the week’s top stories, delivering thought-provoking insights and a sprinkle of humour.
Listeners are in for a deep dive into the tragedies unfolding in Gauteng’s initiation schools, where unregistered institutions are endangering lives. The team also breaks down the controversial Bela Act and its potential impact on education, while exploring the City of Johannesburg’s eviction of 145 people from hijacked buildings in the CBD.
As the festive season approaches, the hosts also share practical tips to stay safe on the roads, protect your home and avoid scams, making this episode both informative and timely. Don’t miss the spirited debate on the year’s biggest stories as the team reflects on key moments from 2024.
With a perfect blend of serious journalism and lighthearted banter, this podcast promises to keep you informed and entertained. Tune in on your favourite platform and join the conversation.
Listen here:
PODCAST | Bela Act debate, bogus initiation schools, festive road safety – top stories this week
The SL Cabinet delves into the week’s top stories
Image: Shaun Uthum
Listen here:
Stream SL Cabinet on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred platform, and follow @SowetanLIVE for updates.
SowetanLIVE
