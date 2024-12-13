A 39-year-old former bank customer consultant has appeared in the Colesberg magistrate’s court in the Northern Cape on charges of fraud involving R1.84m after allegedly opening accounts for staff, family and clients who did not qualify for credit.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “It is alleged that between November 2011 and October 2012, Hendrika Vorster, who was employed as a customer consultant at Colesberg Standard Bank, opened various cheque accounts, revolving credit accounts, credit and loan accounts for staff members, friends and clients to whom credit facilities were granted.
“Furthermore, these credit facilities were granted without meeting the requirements for credit facility.”
Mnisi said some of the credit facilities were granted without required documents such as proof of income, residential address, identity documentation and signed agreements.
Vorster allegedly captured inflated applicant incomes which resulted in them qualifying for credit facilities to which they were not entitled.
“Her unlawful conduct resulted in Standard bank suffering potential prejudice of R1,846,663 as the clients were unable to make repayment to the credit facilities which they were granted,” said Mnisi.
Vorster was granted bail of R1,000. The case was postponed to February 19.
Former bank consultant faces fraud charges over 'granting undue credit'
Hendrika Vorster granted bail of R1,000
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12
