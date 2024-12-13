“Many of the best deals, particularly on fashion items, are available well before Christmas. As the holiday approaches, shoe and clothing sizes often become limited.
“It’s important to act fast on popular items. Tech gadgets, trendy fashion, personal fragrances and homeware are among the items that sell out quickly. Shoppers should act fast when they see a great deal, as stock is always limited,” he said.
Online shopping plays a significant role in alleviating the stress of holiday shopping.
Spencer highlighted its convenience saying online shopping plays a big role in avoiding last-minute stress because customers can skip the chaos of in-store shopping and enjoy the convenience of browsing and securing great deals from the comfort of their couch.
“Consumers also need not wait for delivery these days, as many online shopping sites provide different collection points, making the experience more convenient,” Spencer noted.
When it comes to evolving shopping trends, Spencer pointed out that convenience and affordability are now driving consumer behaviour.
“Over the years, consumers’ Christmas shopping habits have shifted and are now driven by convenience and competitive pricing.
Do online shopping this festive season and be stress-free
Procrastination can lead to limited options, higher costs
Image: / Iakov Filimonov/123RF
As the festive season gets into full swing, the pressure of last-minute Christmas shopping can quickly turn into a nightmare.
Brand specialist Jonathan Spencer offered practical advice to help consumers avoid the chaos and enjoy a stress-free holiday shopping experience.
“Many shoppers procrastinate, which can lead to limited options, higher costs and delivery delays.
“It’s essential to start your Christmas shopping early to avoid the last-minute stress of having to fight your way through a shopping centre,” he said,
Spencer said planning ahead isn’t just about saving time – it’s also about securing the best deals and avoiding disappointment.
IN PICS | Motsepe Foundation brought Christmas cheer to Soweto kids by giving toys
“Many of the best deals, particularly on fashion items, are available well before Christmas. As the holiday approaches, shoe and clothing sizes often become limited.
“It’s important to act fast on popular items. Tech gadgets, trendy fashion, personal fragrances and homeware are among the items that sell out quickly. Shoppers should act fast when they see a great deal, as stock is always limited,” he said.
Online shopping plays a significant role in alleviating the stress of holiday shopping.
Spencer highlighted its convenience saying online shopping plays a big role in avoiding last-minute stress because customers can skip the chaos of in-store shopping and enjoy the convenience of browsing and securing great deals from the comfort of their couch.
“Consumers also need not wait for delivery these days, as many online shopping sites provide different collection points, making the experience more convenient,” Spencer noted.
When it comes to evolving shopping trends, Spencer pointed out that convenience and affordability are now driving consumer behaviour.
“Over the years, consumers’ Christmas shopping habits have shifted and are now driven by convenience and competitive pricing.
Beware of festive season shopping scams
“We’ve witnessed a rise in the popularity of tech gadgets, smart home tools, beauty products inspired by social media trends, and items that offer experiences, like concert tickets and spa vouchers.”
For those looking to avoid the last-minute frenzy, Spencer has a simple yet effective recommendation: “To ensure your gifts arrive in time for the festive season, aim to complete your Christmas shopping two weeks before Christmas. This allows for timely delivery and stress-free planning.”
By taking advantage of early shopping deals, online tools, and strategic planning, Spencer believes shoppers can transform their holiday preparations into an enjoyable and rewarding experience.
“Don’t forget to redeem loyalty points,” he added, “as they can provide additional discounts and help stretch your budget further.”
With these tips, holiday shoppers can avoid the overcrowded nightmare and enjoy a smooth and festive shopping season.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos