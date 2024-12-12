North West police have re-arrested an escapee on Wednesday who had been detained for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Spokesperson, Col Adele Myburgh, said Swartruggens detectives, assisted by a local farmer neighbourhood watch, found Johannes Mfaladi, 28, hiding on a farm in the area.
Two suspects re-arrested after escaping from holding cell
Image: Supplied
North West police have re-arrested an escapee on Wednesday who had been detained for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Spokesperson, Col Adele Myburgh, said Swartruggens detectives, assisted by a local farmer neighbourhood watch, found Johannes Mfaladi, 28, hiding on a farm in the area.
Mfaladi, Mpho Vincent Madito, 29, had been detained for four rape cases as well as Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, 25, detained for theft, escaped after forcing their exit through the roof of their detention cell.
Madito was arrested on Tuesday after boarding a bus at Tlokweng and was on its way to Rustenburg.
“Members of Swartruggens Visible Policing supported by Phokeng Flying Squad managed to trace the bus at Boshoek and a search of the bus led to the arrest of Madito.
“Only one escapee Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi is still on the run,” said Myburgh.
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
Dangerous inmate escapes from Boksburg prison
Hunt on for trio who escaped from police holding cells in North West
Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious criminal on the run
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos