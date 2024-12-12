News

Two suspects re-arrested after escaping from holding cell

12 December 2024 - 10:38
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Mfaladi, Mpho Vincent Madito has been re-arrested.
Mfaladi, Mpho Vincent Madito has been re-arrested.
Image: Supplied

North West police have re-arrested an escapee on Wednesday who had been detained for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

Spokesperson, Col Adele Myburgh, said Swartruggens detectives, assisted by a local farmer neighbourhood watch, found Johannes Mfaladi, 28, hiding on a farm in the area. 

Mfaladi, Mpho Vincent Madito, 29, had been detained for four rape cases as well as Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, 25, detained for theft, escaped after forcing their exit through the roof of their detention cell.

Madito was arrested on Tuesday after boarding a bus at Tlokweng and was on its way to Rustenburg.

“Members of Swartruggens Visible Policing supported by Phokeng Flying Squad managed to trace the bus at Boshoek and a search of the bus led to the arrest of Madito.

“Only one escapee Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi is still on the run,” said Myburgh.

Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi is still on the run.
Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi is still on the run.
Image: Supplied

SowetanLIVE

Dangerous inmate escapes from Boksburg prison

An inmate has escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre. According to the department of correctional services, inmate Martin Jackson, escaped on ...
News
1 month ago

Hunt on for trio who escaped from police holding cells in North West

Police are on the hunt for three awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police holding cells in Swartruggens in the North West on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious criminal on the run

Lovemore Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national, is wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, stock theft, ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water