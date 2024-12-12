Futshane said the mother "expressed her regret for placing herself in such a difficult position, where she would not be able to see her child grow within the foreseeable future while her case is being finalised".
She is still awaiting trial since her arrest in 2019. "It is painful to see her go, but I know it's for the best, for her future," the mother was quoted as saying.
The girl will be handed over to her grandmother in the North West when she arrives in the country.
Futshane said the child's grandmother said her return was the greatest Christmas present for her and her family. “The timing of her repatriation could not be more ideal as it ensures that she will be able to join us as a family and start school without delay,” the grandmother is quoted as having said.
The deputy commissioner of prisons in Mauritius, Aubeeluck Gunneete, said it was important that "this repatriation process happens now, as it will allow her to reunite with her family, and begin her schooling in South Africa, just like any other child".
Futshane said SA was mandated by the Children's Act 38 of 2005 to protect the best interests of the child. "Section 7(1)(f)(ii) of the act mandates that the department ensures that a child maintains a connection with his or her extended family, culture or tradition," he said.
SowetanLIVE
SA girl (5) born in Mauritius jail to be handed to her granny on Friday
Image: 123RF
A five-year-old girl who was born in a Mauritius prison where her mother was arrested for drug trafficking is expected to arrive in SA on Friday evening and handed to her maternal grandmother.
This after the Republic of Mauritius officially handed the child over to the department of social development in SA.
In a statement, the department's spokesperson Bathembu Futshane said the mother and daughter hugged and kissed as the child left the gates of Beau Bassin Prison.
"As she left the prison gates, all the female South Africans incarcerated there stood in a guard of honour to fare the little girl well," he said.
"The little girl had also bid farewell to her teacher who had expressed sadness to see her leave. The teacher revealed that the five-year-old was very close to her own daughter and occasionally requested to go on play dates with her. She described the child as independent and mature beyond her age who helped her pack things up in class and always offered assistance to other teachers."
Futshane said the mother "expressed her regret for placing herself in such a difficult position, where she would not be able to see her child grow within the foreseeable future while her case is being finalised".
She is still awaiting trial since her arrest in 2019. "It is painful to see her go, but I know it's for the best, for her future," the mother was quoted as saying.
The girl will be handed over to her grandmother in the North West when she arrives in the country.
Futshane said the child's grandmother said her return was the greatest Christmas present for her and her family. “The timing of her repatriation could not be more ideal as it ensures that she will be able to join us as a family and start school without delay,” the grandmother is quoted as having said.
The deputy commissioner of prisons in Mauritius, Aubeeluck Gunneete, said it was important that "this repatriation process happens now, as it will allow her to reunite with her family, and begin her schooling in South Africa, just like any other child".
Futshane said SA was mandated by the Children's Act 38 of 2005 to protect the best interests of the child. "Section 7(1)(f)(ii) of the act mandates that the department ensures that a child maintains a connection with his or her extended family, culture or tradition," he said.
SowetanLIVE
Another drug trafficker busted at OR Tambo
Another Brazilian drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport
Second Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport this week
Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos