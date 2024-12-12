"We do have officers on the scene who are assisting with diverting vehicles away from the closure and on the M1 north. Vehicles are being diverted at the M2 split and vehicles on the M1 south are being diverted at Jan Smuts Avenue," said Fihla.
Motorists advised to avoid M1 in Braamfontein as Samwu members protest
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena/SundayTimes/Timeslive
Braamfontein came to a standstill on Thursday as members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) took to the streets in a protest that led to the closure of the M1 freeway in both directions at Smith Street.
According to Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the demonstration follows a general meeting held earlier in the morning at Mary Fitzgerald square in Newtown, where workers gathered to discuss their grievances.
"After the meeting members then took to the freeway to close it off at Smith Street in Braamfontein.
"We do have officers on the scene who are assisting with diverting vehicles away from the closure and on the M1 north. Vehicles are being diverted at the M2 split and vehicles on the M1 south are being diverted at Jan Smuts Avenue," said Fihla.
He said protestors moved to the freeway, blocking traffic and causing significant disruptions after the meeting, prompting an immediate response from authorities, with traffic officers dispatched to the scene to manage the situation and redirect vehicles.
Fihla said motorists are urged to expect heavy delays in the area, especially in Braamfontein, and are advised to use alternative routes.
