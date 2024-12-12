News

Mlawu resigns as director-general of transport department

Former director-general of Transport James Mlawua.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The department of transport's director-general Adv James Mlawu has resigned from his position two years into it.

The post of director-general of transport will be advertised in January 2025 once the necessary procedures, in terms of the Public Service Act, have been complied with.
Collen Msibi

The department's spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said Mlawu left to pursue other interests and will serve a three months notice period from December 1 to February 28 2025.

"The minister of transport Barbara Creecy has thanked the director-general for his service to the national department and wished him everything of the best in his future endeavours," said Msibi.

"The post of director-general of transport will be advertised in January 2025 once the necessary procedures, in terms of the Public Service Act, have been complied with," Msibi said.

