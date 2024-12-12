The department's spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said Mlawu left to pursue other interests and will serve a three months notice period from December 1 to February 28 2025.
"The minister of transport Barbara Creecy has thanked the director-general for his service to the national department and wished him everything of the best in his future endeavours," said Msibi.
"The post of director-general of transport will be advertised in January 2025 once the necessary procedures, in terms of the Public Service Act, have been complied with," Msibi said.
Mlawu resigns as director-general of transport department
Image: Freddy Mavunda
