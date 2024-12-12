The Border Management Authority (BMA) says the Lebombo border post with Mozambique is open until further notice.
Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, with statistics reflecting that 7,471 travellers were processed on Wednesday].
“The statistics indicate movement is about 50% less than what it was this time in December 2023,” acting BMA commissioner Jane Thupana said on Thursday.
“The processing mainly takes place in the early hours and late afternoons when the unrest on the Mozambican side has subsided.”
The processing of cargo, however, remained temporarily suspended “due to protesters blocking their entry into Mozambique”.
Lebombo border with Mozambique open 'until further notice', says BMA
Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, but not cargo trucks
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Border Management Authority (BMA) says the Lebombo border post with Mozambique is open until further notice.
Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, with statistics reflecting that 7,471 travellers were processed on Wednesday].
“The statistics indicate movement is about 50% less than what it was this time in December 2023,” acting BMA commissioner Jane Thupana said on Thursday.
“The processing mainly takes place in the early hours and late afternoons when the unrest on the Mozambican side has subsided.”
The processing of cargo, however, remained temporarily suspended “due to protesters blocking their entry into Mozambique”.
“The situation on the N4 corridor remains under observation to minimise congestion. Trucking companies with facilities in Komatipoort are urged to divert trucks to the depots in Komatipoort, while others may divert trucks to the designated truck holding area.
“Transporters are urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the border post until further notice.”
Thupana reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to effectively manage and resolve the challenges at the border.
“The BMA is working with key stakeholders in the border management sector to manage the situation. We urge all affected parties to exercise patience as we continue to monitor the situation and engage relevant authorities to find lasting solutions.”
TimesLIVE
Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique
14 smuggled children rescued at Mozambique border
Ongoing protests in Mozambique affect operations at Lebombo
Lebombo border shut as protests resume
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos