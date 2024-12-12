News

Lebombo border with Mozambique open 'until further notice', says BMA

Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, but not cargo trucks

By TimesLIVE - 12 December 2024 - 16:15
The Lebombo border port of entry. File photo..
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says the Lebombo border post with Mozambique is open until further notice.

Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, with statistics reflecting that 7,471 travellers were processed on Wednesday].

“The statistics indicate movement is about 50% less than what it was this time in December 2023,” acting BMA commissioner Jane Thupana said on Thursday.

“The processing mainly takes place in the early hours and late afternoons when the unrest on the Mozambican side has subsided.”

The processing of cargo, however, remained temporarily suspended “due to protesters blocking their entry into Mozambique”.

“The situation on the N4 corridor remains under observation to minimise congestion. Trucking companies with facilities in Komatipoort are urged to divert trucks to the depots in Komatipoort, while others may divert trucks to the designated truck holding area.

“Transporters are urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the border post until further notice.”

Thupana reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to effectively manage and resolve the challenges at the border.

“The BMA is working with key stakeholders in the border management sector to manage the situation. We urge all affected parties to exercise patience as we continue to monitor the situation and engage relevant authorities to find lasting solutions.”

