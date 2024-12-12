News

Increased traffic on Limpopo roads as festive season gets into full swing

12 December 2024 - 13:57
Limpopo's transport and community safety department has warned road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and within the province. File photo.
Limpopo's transport and community safety department has warned road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and within the province. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

With the festive season in full swing and schools and most organisations closing for the holidays, the Limpopo transport and community safety department has issued a warning to road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and within the province in the coming days.

According to the department, this period will see a surge in traffic on the following major routes and critical roads in each district:

  • Capricorn: N1, R101, R71, R81, R37, R518, R567, R521 and D19;
  • Mopani: R71, R36, D548, R81, R578, D3854, R40 and R529;
  • Sekhukhune: R579, R37, R25, D4100, N11, R36, R555 and R573;
  • Vhembe: N1, R524, P98/1, D3712, P278/1, P277/1 and D3689; and
  • Waterberg: N1, R101, R510, N11, R518, R33, R511, D1235 and R516.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said since December 1 the department's law enforcement officers have stopped and checked 89,420 vehicles, arrested 54 drivers for drunken driving and weighed 21,688 vehicles. 

About 2,490 drivers were charged for speeding, with one driver arrested for travelling at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in the Waterberg district.

Chuene said 738 drivers were charged for overloading passengers and goods.

“These statistics demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to traffic infringements and serve as a warning to those planning to travel in the coming days,” she said.

Chuene alerted drivers and commuters to the department's festive season road safety and traffic law enforcement plan. 

“This plan aims to reduce offences leading to crashes and promote safe road user behaviour through voluntary compliance with traffic regulations. The department has made significant strides in promoting road safety and combating traffic infringements through this plan.”

Motorists have been advised to plan their trips, allowing for regular breaks to avoid fatigue. 

“Vehicle occupants must wear seat belts. Drivers are urged to be patient and avoid reckless and negligent behaviour such as speeding, overtaking unsafely, drinking and driving, overloading passengers and goods, and using a hand-held mobile device while driving,” Chuene said.

“The safety of passengers in a vehicle relies heavily on the responsible behaviour of the driver, making it crucial for drivers to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic regulations.”

TimesLIVE

Be aware of #RulesOfTheRoad this festive season

In our quest to understand #RulesOfTheRoad, especially at this time of the year when we will be on the road going to different parts of the country, ...
News
6 days ago

No festive cheer expected at the pumps in December, warns AA

The Automobile Association says while motorists’ plans will be dampened by increases, they are unlikely to result in large-scale changes to holiday ...
News
1 week ago

eThekwini reopens more beaches as festive season kicks off

eThekwini has reiterated its promise of a bumper festive season after reopening six of its popular central beaches along the beachfront promenade ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water