IN PICS | Motsepe Foundation brought Christmas cheer to Soweto kids by giving toys

By VELI NHLAPO - 12 December 2024 - 18:20
Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and her son Tlhopie distributed toys at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Thousands of children queued in the hot weather at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, waiting for their turn to receive early Christmas gifts delivered by the Motsepe Foundation on Thursday.

As the children flocked to the stadium, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe alongside her son, Thlopie, distributed the toys to the excited children. Soccer balls, toy cars and trucks as well as dolls were among the goodies. 

Here are some of the moments from the scene:

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe gives a child a soccer ball for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Some of the children who braved the hot weather alongside their parents and guardians after receiving Christmas joys from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kids after receiving soccer balls for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Tlhopie Motsepe, chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns gives a child a soccer ball for Christmas.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Some of the children stood in a queue waiting for their turn to receive their goodies at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Girls received their brand-new dolls from the Motsepe Foundation at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kids after receiving soccer balls and toys for Christmas from the Motsepe Foundation.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Some of the children withstood the heat as they waited patiently to receive their gifts.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

