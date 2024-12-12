IN PICS | Motsepe Foundation brought Christmas cheer to Soweto kids by giving toys

Thousands of children queued in the hot weather at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, waiting for their turn to receive early Christmas gifts delivered by the Motsepe Foundation on Thursday.

As the children flocked to the stadium, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe alongside her son, Thlopie, distributed the toys to the excited children. Soccer balls, toy cars and trucks as well as dolls were among the goodies.

Here are some of the moments from the scene: