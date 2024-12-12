As the global superstar is set to light up Johannesburg with two sold-out performances at FNB Stadium on Friday and Saturday here's everything you need to know from safety measures to event details.
The gates will open at 4pm and supporting artists will take the stage at 7pm followed by Brown at 8pm.
Big Concerts, the organisers, said there will be an enhanced security presence which will include the police, pedestrian and parking security, and crime prevention marshals. There will be additional lighting to illuminate the outer areas of the stadium to reduce potential risks.
The organisers have also offered a park and ride option to make it safe and convenient for fans to move around the stadium. The first buses depart at 3pm and the last ones leave the stadium at 10.30pm. There will also be e-hailing services located off Nasrec Road and this area will be monitored for security.
Fan safety takes centre stage at Chris Brown's shows
To make your journey to and from the stadium seamless, follow these tips:
