Fan safety takes centre stage at Chris Brown's shows

12 December 2024 - 18:36
Chris Brown performs his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin.
Image: Charles McQuillan

As the global superstar is set to light up Johannesburg with two sold-out performances at FNB Stadium on Friday and Saturday here's everything you need to know from safety measures to event details.

The gates will open at 4pm and supporting artists will take the stage at 7pm followed by Brown at 8pm.

Big Concerts, the organisers, said there will be an enhanced security presence which will include the police, pedestrian and parking security, and crime prevention marshals. There will be additional lighting to illuminate the outer areas of the stadium to reduce potential risks. 

The organisers have also offered a park and ride option to make it safe and convenient for fans to move around the stadium. The first buses depart at 3pm and the last ones leave the stadium at 10.30pm. There will also be e-hailing services located off Nasrec Road and this area will be monitored for security.

To make your journey to and from the stadium seamless, follow these tips:

  • Allow extra travel time as heavy traffic is expected around the venue. 
  • Choose your transport wisely and utilise the park-and-ride service, Gautrain, or secure parking facilities.
  • Once at the venue make sure you secure your belongings to avoid pick-pocketing and stay hydrated by bringing a water bottle. 
  • Save the stadium’s emergency contact numbers and identify security personnel in case of assistance.
  • Avoid isolated areas and travel in groups when possible.

