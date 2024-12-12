Deaths and extortion at Gauteng illegal initiation schools

Two initiates, have tragically died in Gauteng since the start of the initiation season, while a third was rescued from an illegal school. The deaths, both of which occurred at unregistered initiation schools in the Sedibeng district in the Vaal, have raised serious concerns about the continued mushrooming of these unlawful institutions.
In a separate incident, a family is being extorted for R2,400 for the release of their son from one of these schools. The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Wednesday confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with cases opened against the principals of the illegal schools.
Cogta also said a female initiate died at an unregistered initiation school in the Rasticana area in Sedibeng district on November 24, while a male initiate died at another school, also in Sedibeng, on Tuesday.
"The cause of death for both initiates is still under SAPS investigation. The schools were illegal/unregistered with the PICC [provincial initiation coordinating committee]. Both schools were shut down and cases opened against the two initiation schools' principals," PICC spokesperson Kiba Kekana said.
The PICC comprises a group of traditional leaders and law enforcement who have taken up the fight to prevent deaths and abuse of initiates in the province. It is led by Cogta.
Kekana said a third initiate was rescued by police and PICC technical team at another school in Orange Farm on Tuesday. A group of 12 males aged from 18 to 24 was also rescued by police on Tuesday night and taken to Kopanong Hospital in Sedibeng.
Sedibeng has often been in the news because of gangs that recruit or coerce young boys to "go to the mountain" and then make demands for the release of the kidnapped boys.
According to the Customary Initiation Act, a person who forces another person to attend an initiation school or who forges any consent form or obtains such consent by means of duress, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years or both.
Deaths and extortion at Gauteng illegal initiation schools
Police rescue 176 boys from illegal schools in Sedibeng
Image: Thulani Mbele
Two initiates, have tragically died in Gauteng since the start of the initiation season, while a third was rescued from an illegal school. The deaths, both of which occurred at unregistered initiation schools in the Sedibeng district in the Vaal, have raised serious concerns about the continued mushrooming of these unlawful institutions.
In a separate incident, a family is being extorted for R2,400 for the release of their son from one of these schools. The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Wednesday confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with cases opened against the principals of the illegal schools.
Cogta also said a female initiate died at an unregistered initiation school in the Rasticana area in Sedibeng district on November 24, while a male initiate died at another school, also in Sedibeng, on Tuesday.
"The cause of death for both initiates is still under SAPS investigation. The schools were illegal/unregistered with the PICC [provincial initiation coordinating committee]. Both schools were shut down and cases opened against the two initiation schools' principals," PICC spokesperson Kiba Kekana said.
The PICC comprises a group of traditional leaders and law enforcement who have taken up the fight to prevent deaths and abuse of initiates in the province. It is led by Cogta.
Kekana said a third initiate was rescued by police and PICC technical team at another school in Orange Farm on Tuesday. A group of 12 males aged from 18 to 24 was also rescued by police on Tuesday night and taken to Kopanong Hospital in Sedibeng.
Sedibeng has often been in the news because of gangs that recruit or coerce young boys to "go to the mountain" and then make demands for the release of the kidnapped boys.
According to the Customary Initiation Act, a person who forces another person to attend an initiation school or who forges any consent form or obtains such consent by means of duress, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years or both.
National organiser of the Royal Leaders of SA (Rolesa), Prince Manene, said since the summer initiation season began on November 28, about 480 boys have been reported missing in Sedibeng alone. "So far, we have rescued 176 [boys] from illegal schools in that area. We have closed 10 illegal schools in Sedibeng and near Daveyton because they are not compliant and there was no parental consent, no permission to use the land from the landlord, and no medical certificate.
"There is a problem because the recruiters who run illegal schools used to demand food and clothes from the initiates' parent but now they are demanding money or a protection fee for the safety of the initiates."
A father of a 17-year-old boy in Orange Farm who gave in to pressure to go to the mountain said his son, a grade 11 pupil, had shown interest in the cultural ritual despite having been medically circumcised when he was 10.
The father said his son had shown some interest for some time. "I told him that I don't have money because these things need money. About two weeks ago I left him at home and when I got back, he was nowhere to be found.
"As I was at the police station [to report him missing] I was called and told that he is at an initiation school in Lindley, Free State," said the father.
The unemployed man said his son's capturers asked for food and clothes among other things, and the total came to R10,000. "I've already sent them R2,500 for ochre (an earthy pigment, usually with clay, that initiates are smeared with over their bodies). They said they also need 50kg of maize meal and blankets.
"I have made peace with that. I just hope he comes back okay, but I think I will send him to stay with his mother in Mpumalanga when he comes back," he said.
SowetanLIVE
Boy dies after being forcefully removed from Modjadji initiation school by parents
Two boys die in illegal initiation schools in Gauteng
School head asks for boys to give initiation a miss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos