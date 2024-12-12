Gauteng police recovered seven stolen and hijacked vehicles at a chop shop in Marabastad, Pretoria, on Wednesday.
Police also arrested 80 undocumented foreigners and confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than R700,000.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said other suspects were arrested for crimes including possession of drugs, dealing in illicit cigarettes, possession of suspected stolen property and selling liquor without a licence.
Masondo said the team also discovered an illegally occupied building where illegal manufacturing of plastic bags, including those of prominent chain stores, was taking place.
“The police descended after the crime intelligence team's surveillance of criminal activities in Tshwane. A special multidisciplinary operation was conducted in the identified places,” he said.
The operation consisting of various law enforcement agencies was led by Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana.
Masondo said the operation coincided with the safer festive season operations aimed at intensifying police visibility.
The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court while others were released after paying admission of guilt fines.
TimesLIVE
80 undocumented foreigners nabbed, seven stolen vehicles recovered in Marabastad
Image: Supplied
