Perfecto-Mlu keeps gqom alive in Gauteng, now spreads his wings

Gqom, a sub-genre of house music with roots entrenched in KwaZulu-Natal, is still going strong in the street despite the dwindled commercial success it enjoyed a decade ago.
DJ, musician and event curator Perfecto-Mlu (real name Mlungisi Sibiya) is one of the forces behind the underground gqom wave in Gauteng. He is the founder of Gqom Therapy, a movement that hosts monthly events in the province.
He started the event after he noticed that the Joburg party scene lacked the gqom culture that is present in coastal cities. “Gqom Therapy is the home of gqom and an unapologetically gqom event that takes place outside the cities where gqom is the prominent genre. The intention is to give the people who are no longer living in those cities a taste of home, as well as to provide anyone else who is interested with a strictly gqom night experience,” he said.
Although no pictures or videos are allowed in the venue, to afford people a chance to have shameless fun, Gqom Therapy has become a popular event, with tickets being sold out days after being made available.“I think people enjoy the event because we pay attention to detail," said Perfecto-Mlu.
"Our sound and quality of the speakers is really good. We also take safety very seriously, which is something that isn't paid attention to at most events. I also believe that we have solved the problem of people only hearing the Amapiano genre at clubs or whenever they are out. We cater to people who would like something different.”.
Now that the event is a success, the artist reflects on the journey that led them to where they are. “Starting was very hard, and the marketing had to take twists and turns. The good thing is that I had a network of people in the industry, but I couldn't just rely on them to always attend. But on the brighter side, I think what helped was getting musicians from out of the city and exposing them so that the attendees would get to see the names behind the music.”.
With the last instalment of Gqom Therapy for 2024 being on Sunday, Perfecto-Mlu revealed they had bigger plans for 2025. “We will be turning two years in April, so we will be moving the concept to other parts of the country next year. The first stop will be in Cape Town early next year. We will keep doing what we're doing in Joburg, but we'll branch out to other cities where people have been asking us to come.”
As a musician, Perfecto-Mlu plans to release more music and perform at more shows. He will be dropping his single titled Gqom Therapy alongside Glisten on Friday. The track was previously only accessible at Gqom Therapy events.
FunBox
Sowetan: Who are your current top five gqom artists?
Perfecto-Mlu: DJ Pepe & Kwah [NSG], Moh & Dalee, General C’Mamane, AKIIDMUSIQ, DJ Banana & Tharh (Sjongo Boiz).
Sowetan: In an era where amapiano is the biggest genre, why is it important for you to promote gqom?
Perfecto-Mlu: Mainly because I resonate with the sound as a gqom DJ. But it was also important to solve the problem of not hearing diverse music in clubs. Whenever they play gqom, it's for a short period and there was no place that caters mainly to gqom. It also gives people a breath of fresh air.
