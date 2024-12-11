Limpopo police have since warned residents avoid carrying large sums of cash so they don't fall victim to criminals.
Spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said information at their disposal was that three suspects broke a 54-year-old woman's at 10pm on Monday and stole the stokvel money.
“At about 3pm, the members of a local social club held a meeting at the victim's residence to discuss how they were going to distribute their hard-earned money. The meeting concluded at about 7pm and the members of the social club departed to their homes and left the victim with her teenage daughter.
“At about 10pm, three unknown male suspects instantly broke into her house and robbed a substantial amount of cash belonging to the social club and later locked the two victims inside one of the bedrooms before fleeing the scene on foot,” said Ledwaba.
Police have opened a case of house robbery after the incident and a manhunt for the three male suspects is ongoing.
SowetanLIVE
Manhunt for three suspects who robbed members of a stokvel
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Members of a stokvel from a village in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, are in for a bleak Christmas after losing their contributions when three men allegedly robbed the person whom the money was with.
The robbery is alleged to have happened hours after the members met and discussed how the money would be distributed.
Limpopo police have since warned residents avoid carrying large sums of cash so they don't fall victim to criminals.
Spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said information at their disposal was that three suspects broke a 54-year-old woman's at 10pm on Monday and stole the stokvel money.
“At about 3pm, the members of a local social club held a meeting at the victim's residence to discuss how they were going to distribute their hard-earned money. The meeting concluded at about 7pm and the members of the social club departed to their homes and left the victim with her teenage daughter.
“At about 10pm, three unknown male suspects instantly broke into her house and robbed a substantial amount of cash belonging to the social club and later locked the two victims inside one of the bedrooms before fleeing the scene on foot,” said Ledwaba.
Police have opened a case of house robbery after the incident and a manhunt for the three male suspects is ongoing.
SowetanLIVE
Money management tips to bolster stokvels and burial societies’ success
What is a succession plan — and does your stokvel or burial society need one?
Good leadership is crucial to stokvels and burial societies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos