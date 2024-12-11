Illicit fentanyl use found in TB patients

In North America, people who use drugs sometimes end up taking fentanyl unintentionally. In a study conducted in Canada, roughly three-quarters of people who tested positive for fentanyl were unaware that they had ever taken the drug. This is because fentanyl is often added to other substances, like heroin.
One study says that this is presumably to “reduce the amount of heroin needed for each dose” (since fentanyl is so much more potent).
Researchers suspect that something similar may have happened in SA, though the extent is unclear.
Shaun Shelly, a South African drug policy researcher, told GroundUp: “I don’t think anyone in SA is going out to get fentanyl intentionally; who here knows what that is?” Instead, it is more likely that people who tested positive for fentanyl had been buying what they thought was heroin, says Shelly.
Bergman noted that some people who tested positive for fentanyl also had morphine in their system (heroin turns into morphine in the body). But she says that “most are positive for fentanyl only”.
Bergman said that this could mean that in some cases, fentanyl has replaced the heroin supply, rather than being used as an adulterant. She emphasises that more data will be needed to confirm this.
If fentanyl adulteration or replacement is taking place, it could be difficult to reverse.
“Fentanyl is a subjectively different experience to heroin,” said Shelly. “People get used to fentanyl, and then that’s all that can get them to the state they want.”
She said when fentanyl is cut into heroin, it often “clumps”, meaning that it isn’t evenly distributed across a batch.
As a result, “somebody can take a dose of one supply and they’re ok with it, but the next dose could potentially kill them because the fentanyl is much more concentrated in that second dose.” – GroundUp
People in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have tested positive for fentanyl, a lab-made painkiller that has been at the centre of the opioid crisis in the US.
In the US, fentanyl has caused tens of thousands of deaths each year, often among people in their 20s and 30s. While the drug can be prescribed as a legal pharmaceutical, the US crisis is primarily driven by illegally made fentanyl, distributed by drug cartels.
Up until recently, SA appeared to be insulated from the illicit fentanyl crisis but preliminary research suggests the drug has made its way onto the country's streets. The study is still ongoing but lead researcher Dr Alanna Bergman provided GroundUp with information about the findings so far.
Bergman is an American nursing scientist who received funding from Johns Hopkins University to import highly precise urine drug tests. In February, she began using them to test people at clinics in East London, Gqeberha and Durban.
The patients who were tested were people who had drug-resistant TB and were being monitored as part of a separate study. Nurses suspected that many people in the group may have been using substances.
Bergman was asked to step in to conduct voluntary drug testing at the clinics. In line with the expectations of nurses, Bergman’s tests found that 60 out of 100 patients tested positive for illicit drugs of some kind and 32 tested positive for fentanyl specifically.
Medical records suggest that none of these patients had been prescribed legal fentanyl. Surprised by the findings, Bergman imported more tests, which she has been rolling out since October.
“The fentanyl rate remains high. Each day, a few more people are added to the sample. When I check in on it, it’s anywhere between 25 and 33 percent who are positive for fentanyl at any given time.”
Bergman’s research is one of the first direct tests showing fentanyl use in SA. But there have already been signs of a brewing problem. One is a largely overlooked 2021 study, which tested wastewater at several treatment plants in Gauteng. It found biological markers for fentanyl in the sewage at each plant.
FACT BOX
What is Fentanyl? Fentanyl is an opioid medication (in the same category as codeine and heroin). It was developed as a strong painkiller and can be taken as a pill, patch, lozenge or via injection. In SA, it is sometimes used for medical procedures, for instance, as an epidural during childbirth It can also be prescribed for chronic pain that hasn’t been cured by weaker medications. This is similar to how it’s used elsewhere. People can also use the drug to get high; it produces a feeling of euphoria and relaxation. Like other opioids, people who use it for long enough can become physically dependent. At 30 to 50 times the potency of heroin, it can be deadly. There is a fairly narrow difference between a dose that can get you high, and an amount that could kill you.
