Gauteng health department gears up for festive season
More than 400 response vehicles have been mobilised, stocks are full and community health centres will be open 24/7
Image: Supplied
The Gauteng department of health has mobilised more than 400 operational vehicles, including ambulances, rescue vehicles and a disaster response bus for the festive season.
According to the department, each vehicle is equipped with the necessary medical supplies and technology to ensure that emergency responders can provide timely and effective care.
On Wednesday, Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko unveiled the department's preparedness plan to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors during the Christmas season under the theme, “Beyond The Call Of Duty — Responding to Emergencies, Preserving Lives”.
She said: “Our operations centre in Midrand is well capacitated to monitor the volume of calls, track the emergency response times, facilitate planned patients transport, handle hospital diverts, track emergency vehicle movements and monitor daily operational strength across the five districts in Gauteng.”
“Our Medical Supplies Depot (MSD) plays a critical role in managing the supply of pharmaceuticals to all our hospitals and clinics, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service during this busy time. It is MSD’s primary mandate to ensure that life-saving and essential medicines are available to all healthcare facilities and as such has committed to ensuring that medicine availability is kept above 95%, to meet the medical needs of patients,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
She said they have taken proactive measures in the medicine supply chain system, which includes early procurement and stock management to anticipate possible closures of pharmaceutical companies during the festive period.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said the procurement team is processing an increased number of buyout quotations on the Medsas procurement system to ensure that facilities receive adequate supplies based on their demands.
“Our warehouse team is in constant communication with health facilities to arrange alternative delivery dates so we are not negatively affected by public holidays. We have permitted facilities to double their stock levels, provided they have adequate storage space. The MSD team will closely monitor stock levels at all facilities and respond swiftly to emerging needs,” she said.
To ensure that forensic services continue without disruption during the holiday season, all 11 offices of Forensic Pathology Services across the five health districts will remain open, with 38 pathologists and 30 forensic officers on standby to assist. In addition, 65 response vehicles, including newly procured multi-body-carrier vehicles, will be ready to manage fatalities.
