The building is one of eight that the city said it will relocate people from and place at alternative accommodation.
City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the evacuation started on Wednesday morning.
“In preparation for the evacuation, the city has acquired an alternative building to provide temporary accommodation for those affected. This operation marks a significant step in the city's efforts to revitalise the inner city and restore dignity to its residents,” he said.
However, this is despite the city’s witnesses at the Usindiso commission, who said the city does not have enough temporary emergency accommodation (TEA) and cited financial restrictions as one of the faults of this problem.
On November 20, assistant director of land usage in the department of human settlements, Dumisa Chili, testified that the budget for TEA had decreased drastically, from R15m in 2022/23 to R11m in 2024/25.
Modingoane said the city will work tirelessly to ensure a balanced implementation that takes into consideration the potential impact on the occupiers of the buildings.
“While the city acknowledges its constitutional obligations regarding emergency accommodation, it also places responsibility on private property owners who neglect property maintenance while continuing to collect rent.
“The city is committed to finding sustainable solutions that balance the needs of property owners, tenants, and the community at large. This proactive measure aims to mitigate the risk of displacement and prevent disasters such as the Usindiso Building and Jeppestown fire incidents,” he said.
City of Joburg evicts 145 people from hijacked Moth building
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The City of Joburg says it has moved 145 people from the hijacked Moth building in the CBD after it was granted an eviction order.
The building is one of eight that the city said it will relocate people from and place at alternative accommodation.
City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the evacuation started on Wednesday morning.
“In preparation for the evacuation, the city has acquired an alternative building to provide temporary accommodation for those affected. This operation marks a significant step in the city's efforts to revitalise the inner city and restore dignity to its residents,” he said.
However, this is despite the city’s witnesses at the Usindiso commission, who said the city does not have enough temporary emergency accommodation (TEA) and cited financial restrictions as one of the faults of this problem.
On November 20, assistant director of land usage in the department of human settlements, Dumisa Chili, testified that the budget for TEA had decreased drastically, from R15m in 2022/23 to R11m in 2024/25.
Modingoane said the city will work tirelessly to ensure a balanced implementation that takes into consideration the potential impact on the occupiers of the buildings.
“While the city acknowledges its constitutional obligations regarding emergency accommodation, it also places responsibility on private property owners who neglect property maintenance while continuing to collect rent.
“The city is committed to finding sustainable solutions that balance the needs of property owners, tenants, and the community at large. This proactive measure aims to mitigate the risk of displacement and prevent disasters such as the Usindiso Building and Jeppestown fire incidents,” he said.
Chili had told the commission that the budget for repairs and maintenance of properties in Region F was R5,754,600.
“The stock for which this budget is intended includes flats, old-age homes, and TEAs. The City of Johannesburg has nine TEAs in Region F, with a total of 753 units.
“In the last five years, there has been a high demand for TEAs, but unfortunately, the department had no buildings or capacity to manage the TEAs,” Chili said.
Modingoane said the Moth building would be sealed once the evacuation was complete.
“Services such as water and electricity will be permanently disconnected to prevent reinvasion. This operation is a critical component of the city's broader strategy to address the prevalence of problem properties and hijacked buildings in the inner city."
SowetanLIVE
Landlords battle to evict illegal occupants of buildings
'Hijacked buildings must be razed'
Over 40 people displaced after fire razes shacks inside Joburg building
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos