Christmas drive aims to feed poor families

The Collen Mashawana Foundation will host its second annual elderly Christmas party at the Thohoyandou Stadium, Venda, on December 16 where it aims to provide food parcels to more than 12,000 people. The foundation's COO Austin Mashawana says 3,000 people have been confirmed so far to be part of those who will be receiving food parcels.
Sowetan: What inspired you to take on the mission to provide food to thousands of families these holidays?
Mashawana: There's a lot of people who don't have food during Christmas time in different villages. You find that some households don't have people who are employed. Back in the days people used to eat from their neighbours [during festive] but that doesn't happen anymore. So if you don't have food for Christmas, you are doomed. The Christmas party is to support those who are less fortunate.
Sowetan: Why do you believe that providing food is important for those in need?
Mashawana: You can't do anything without food in your stomach. We just want people to have food during the Christmas season.
Sowetan: How does it feel when you see the direct impact of your philanthropy?
Mashawana: It's a bittersweet moment, hearing someone tell you they didn't even have food and didn't know where they would get their next meal. We get a lot of “may God bless you”. Sometimes we shed a tear because you look at a person and think they're fine but when they start opening up, you will see that people are going through a lot.
Sowetan: How can others get involved?
Mashawana: Anyone that wants to be involved in this programme in order to donate can reach out to us through our social media, or the office number, or our email address.
