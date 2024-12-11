Although advocacy groups such as Women For Change and political parties such as GOOD have called for the singer to be barred from the country due to his history of abuse and a gender-based-violence conviction, the concert will still take place and thousands of fans are excited to watch him perform.
Big concerts has revealed that tickets for Saturday are sold out while limited tickets for Sunday are available. – SowetanLIVE
Chris Brown has landed in SA for two-day concert
Image: Supplied
American superstar Chris Brown has arrived in SA for his two-day concert which will be taking place at the FNB stadium in Soweto at the weekend.
In a picture shared by the event organisers, the Sensational hit-maker seems to have landed in Joburg on Wednesday. He can be seen walking with an entourage that includes bodyguards.
Although advocacy groups such as Women For Change and political parties such as GOOD have called for the singer to be barred from the country due to his history of abuse and a gender-based-violence conviction, the concert will still take place and thousands of fans are excited to watch him perform.
Big concerts has revealed that tickets for Saturday are sold out while limited tickets for Sunday are available. – SowetanLIVE
OPINION | Chris Brown concert perpetuates violence against women
GOOD party lobbies for Chris Brown's concerts to be muted over his GBV conviction
PODCAST | Juvenile justice views, drug trafficking operations and Chris Brown concert controversy
Women's advocacy group wants Chris Brown to be barred from SA due to abuse history
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos