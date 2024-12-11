News

Chris Brown has landed in SA for two-day concert

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 11 December 2024 - 16:27
Chis Brown with his enterouge in Joburg on Wednesday.
Chis Brown with his enterouge in Joburg on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

American superstar Chris Brown has arrived in SA for his two-day concert which will be taking place at the FNB stadium in Soweto at the weekend.

In a picture shared by the event organisers, the Sensational hit-maker seems to have landed in Joburg on Wednesday. He can be seen walking with an entourage that includes bodyguards.

Although advocacy groups such as Women For Change and political parties such as GOOD have called for the singer to be barred from the country due to his history of abuse and a gender-based-violence conviction, the concert will still take place and thousands of fans are excited to watch him perform.

Big concerts has revealed that tickets for Saturday are sold out while limited tickets for Sunday are available. – SowetanLIVE

