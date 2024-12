South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is set to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m.

Jordaan, 71, and Safa CEO Gronie Hluyo are expected to apply to have the matter removed from the court roll. Among the reasons to be presented in their application is a challenge to their arrest.

SowetanLIVE