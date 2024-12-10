Out of that money, R200,000 was from her savings while the other R200,000 was a loan she took with a bank, she said.
Another woman, a nurse from Gauteng who also asked not to be named, said she lost R99,000 in a month.
Victims tell how they got swindled
No returns after teacher ‘invested’ R400,000
Image: SAPS
A Free state teacher has told of how she was swindled of R400,000 by a notorious scammer who had been flagged for operating an illegal scheme promising huge returns for investments.
The 57-year-old deputy principal, who asked not to be named, is one of four women who allegedly fell prey to Simphiwe Manana's alleged illegal dealings. However, it is believed that over 18 more victims have since been identified.
In May, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned the public about Manana's illegal activities when conducting financial services business with him or his company – Pol Empire.
Yesterday, Manana appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court charged with fraud relating to the case of the deputy principal following his arrest on Friday.
Two weeks ago, Manana's company topped the list of 40 untraceable companies the National Consumer Commission (NCC) warmed the public against doing business with.
The deputy principal said between July 2023 and April this year, she gave Manana over R400,000.
Another woman, a nurse from Gauteng who also asked not to be named, said she lost R99,000 in a month.
FACT BOX
Deputy principal's payments to Manana 11 July 2023 - R7,164 11 July 2023 - R164,000 19 March 2024 - R18,000 20 March 2024 - R7,500 21 March 2024 - R23,400 24 March 2024 - R28,255 24 March 2024 - R2,000 24 March 2024 - R3,500 25 March 2024 - R10,000 25 March 2024 - R4,000 25 Marchn2024 - R32,350 27 March 2024 - R41,000 28 March 2024 - R11,000 29 March 2024 - R4,300 30 March 2024 - R10,000 30 March 2024 - R1,700 3 April 2024 - R18,800 5 April 2024 - R18,000
Total - R404,969
The woman said Manana also had information about her, that she had traded at JSE before and stopped in 2018.
"He said he helps people to benefit from JSE and told me that he had assisted famous and high-ranking people. So I was convinced," said the 49-year-old nurse.
She took out a loan the same month and Manana allegedly kept asking her to pay thousands of rand until she lost close to R100,000. .
According to a source close to the investigations, in 2013, the first case opened against Manana over scam allegations was opened.
"Several warrants of arrest were issued against him but they were not executed because he was on the run. The warrant that was successfully executed is the recent case where he convinced a 57-year-old to invest more than R400,000," said the source.
Another victim from Vaal said after being scammed of R18,000 allegedly by Manana, she tried to open a case and police told her that Manana was wanted for fraud.
"He is so clean, he drivers the latest BMW,” said the woman.
