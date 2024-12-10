Among them were 20 children aged between five and 14.
Taxi driver allegedly trying to smuggle 25 undocumented immigrants nabbed
Image: Esa Alexander
A taxi driver has been arrested at the Beitbridge border while allegedly attempting to smuggle 25 undocumented Zimbabweans into the country.
Among them were 20 children aged between five and 14.
Border Management Authority's (BMA) spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the man was arrested on Monday afternoon, transporting the group “under dangerous and inhumane conditions”.
She said the 25 were squashed in a 16-seater minibus.
“The vehicle used in the operation was immediately impounded, the driver has been charged and is in police custody. A conveyance fine of R375,000 has been issued per the Immigration Act,” she said.
Mogotsi said the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities to ensure their safety and care while investigations continue. She said the other five adults have been arrested.
On Friday, children, aged between four and 14, were rescued after BMA officials intercepted a minibus taxi at the Lebombo port of entry.
A week ago, the North West department of social development said it had taken in 96 undocumented children who were rescued from a disused mine in Stilfontein.
Acting commissioner of the BMA Jane Thupana said the operation highlighted their resolve to disrupt criminal networks that exploit vulnerable individuals, particularly children.
“The trafficking and smuggling of people undermine human dignity and border security, and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard SA’s ports of entry and protect those at risk,” Thupana said.
