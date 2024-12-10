News

One of Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyers, Adv Mngomezulu, dies

10 December 2024 - 16:31
The accused during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria high court.
The accused during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria high court.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial,  Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, has died.

According to a statement issued by the family, Mngomezulu died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mngomezulu represented Muzi Sibiya, who is among the five men accused of killing the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain 10 years ago.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and son. We confirm his untimely passing in the early hours of the 10th [of] December 2024 at Vosloorus, [at] Thelle Mogoerane hospital," read the statement from family member Dumisile Mngomezulu.

The family has since asked for space and privacy to mourn him. "In this time of grief, we ask for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the [way forward] in the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support in advance and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers."

SowetanLIVE

Lawyer absent after client's alibi dealt a blow in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The alibi of one of the men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has been dealt another blow.
News
7 months ago

Why is Kelly Khumalo still free, asks defence lawyer

Singer Kelly Khumalo has once again been identified as the mastermind behind the killing of her former boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa.
News
7 months ago

Cops link Meyiwa accused through their cellphones

The state has established that there was substantial communication between the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
News
7 months ago

Meyiwa murder-accused denies being read his rights or seeing contents of document he was ‘forced to sign’

Muzi Sibiya said he feared for his life as he had been assaulted and threatened.
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water