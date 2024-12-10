One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, has died.
According to a statement issued by the family, Mngomezulu died in the early hours of Tuesday.
Mngomezulu represented Muzi Sibiya, who is among the five men accused of killing the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain 10 years ago.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and son. We confirm his untimely passing in the early hours of the 10th [of] December 2024 at Vosloorus, [at] Thelle Mogoerane hospital," read the statement from family member Dumisile Mngomezulu.
The family has since asked for space and privacy to mourn him. "In this time of grief, we ask for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the [way forward] in the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support in advance and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers."
One of Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyers, Adv Mngomezulu, dies
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
