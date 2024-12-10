South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is set to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m.
Jordaan, 71, and Safa CEO Gronie Hluyo are expected to apply to have the matter removed from the court roll. Among the reasons to be presented in their application is a challenge to their arrest.
During their court appearance last week, their lawyer – Adv Norman Arendse – indicated their intention to file a Section 342A application, arguing that the arrest and subsequent charges were illegal.
“The investigating officer was aware of the pending application [to interdict the arrest]. Nonetheless, the matter was set down [before the application was heard], while the application remains pending. This will result in unnecessary delays to the criminal matter, and it makes no sense to waste state resources by postponing the matter repeatedly while awaiting the outcome of those [pending] applications,” Arendse told the court.
A day before his first appearance, Jordaan had filed papers at the Johannesburg high court to halt his impending arrest but that failed.
The National Prosecuting Authority later revealed that Jordaan’s late attempt to halt his arrest and prosecution failed because it had flaws.
“The application had [defects], as it did not have a case number,” said spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane at the time.
“The application had flaws and nothing was stopping Hawks from executing the warrants of arrest. It was an application and not a court interdict.”
Jordaan and co-accused back in court for fraud case
Jordaan, co-accused seek to have fraud case struck off the roll
Meanwhile, the third accused, former journalist and businessman Trevor Neethling, informed the court that he had not yet decided whether to join the application to have the matter removed from the court.
Jordaan is accused of violating Safa statutes, allegedly causing the organisation to incur a loss of R1.3m. The funds were reportedly paid to PR firm Grit Communications to influence media narratives in Jordaan’s favour during a period of scandals and damaging allegations, including rape accusations, he faced.
Neethling, the owner of Grit Communications, is alleged to have used Safa resources without proper authorisation.
The trio first appeared in court last month and were released on R20,000 bail each.
In addition to the application, the state has signalled its intention to seek the removal of Arendse as Jordaan’s legal representative, citing a conflict of interest.
According to the state, Arendse, who represents Jordaan and Hluyo, used to work for Safa.
“We will present evidence of this conflict before the court, which will make the final decision,” said Mjonondwane during last week's appearance.
