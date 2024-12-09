News

SIU raids Masilonyana municipality offices to seize documents

09 December 2024 - 19:19
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Special Investigating Unit says the search and seizure operation was its last resort to access documents needed for the investigation after the Masilonyana local municipality refused to cooperate.
Image: SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday searched three premises of the Masilonyana local municipality in the Free State for evidence relating to two tenders. 

In September, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration regarding the tenders. The contracts under scrutiny are the refurbishment of the Brandfort water treatment works and raw water pump stations and the upgrading of Brandfort sport centre phase II.

The SIU said on December 3 the Welkom magistrate’s court granted SIU it a warrant to search three premises of the municipality and seize evidence that might assist with an ongoing investigation. 

“At 9.30am on Monday, the SIU, assisted by the Hawks and the SA Police Service, entered the three municipality premises to collect evidence that is in line with the proclamation,” the SIU said in a statement. 

The investigation focus also seeks to establish whether municipal officials, service providers or any other involved parties unduly benefited themselves or others, leading to unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure or financial losses for the municipality. 

During the search, the SIU collected a range of documentation and devices essential for auditing and compliance concerning the successful tenders awarded between January 2013 and September 2024.

The seized materials included company registration documents, payment records, electronic devices including laptops, cellphones and external storage media used by relevant officials and employees.

TimesLIVE

