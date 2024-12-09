If the uninsured vehicle on the road causes an accident that damages your car, that does not mean insurers do not pay for the repairs or replacement. But it means that if the insured driver is not at fault, there is little chance of a recovery against the guilty driver, said Paterson.
Review your car insurance this festive season
Be ready for unexpected road accidents
Image: 123RF
With the festive season officially upon us, perhaps it’s a perfect time to review your motor insurance.
In December, most of us will be going on long holidays and that normally involves long distance travelling and unfortunately, accidents happen. It’s all in the nature of the silly season.
CEO of Infiniti Insurance Limited, Sharon Paterson, says mandatory third-party insurance has proven to be an effective measure in protecting victims of road accidents and ensuring financial accountability for all road users.
“Reinstating mandatory third-party motor insurance is crucial in South Africa, given the high prevalence of road accidents. This would ensure that all drivers are held accountable for their driving behaviour on the road.
"When motorists know that they are financially liable for any accidents they cause, they are more likely to change their driving behaviour and adhere to all traffic rules. This can lead to a reduction in reckless driving as well as creating a safer environment for all road users,” she said.
If the uninsured vehicle on the road causes an accident that damages your car, that does not mean insurers do not pay for the repairs or replacement. But it means that if the insured driver is not at fault, there is little chance of a recovery against the guilty driver, said Paterson.
“Another way to get a third-party fault driver to compensate is to hire a lawyer and sue them. However, often the driver of the uninsured vehicle does not have money to pay for the damage that they have caused."
Motorists need to check their policies to ensure they have the correct cover in place and update their details and inform their brokers or insurers of any changes in their circumstances that may have occurred since they have taken out the policy.
According to the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), about 65% of SA motorists drive without insurance.
“Third-party insurance was compulsory in terms of South African legislation from 1942 until 1997, before it was replaced with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) which only provides minimal financial relief for death and bodily injuries sustained in road accidents,” said Paterson.
With escalating cost of medical healthcare cover, accessing specialised medical treatment is a challenge for those who can sustain serious injuries from car accidents.
The bulk of the cost after an accident ends up being paid by the injured person or their medical aid.
“The introduction of gap cover as a financial solution to medical scheme shortfalls for specialist consultations, ensures clients have access to the necessary medical care and treatment without facing significant out-of-pocket expenses. However, the clients must consult with their brokers who can assess their medical needs and look at what gap cover is relevant to them," she said.
