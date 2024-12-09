Longwe Twala released on warning, must comply with strict conditions

Longwe Twala, son of popular musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, was released on warning by the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
In September Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.
He was released on warning by the same court last month after his lawyers argued he was “not a flight risk and determined to attend all court proceedings”.
On November 26 Longwe was arrested again for being in contempt of court.
He alleged his failure to appear in court was due to him “feeling sick” and said he informed his aunt and was under the impression she notified his representatives.
Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
While there is no evidence to prove what he alleges, the judge found his explanation reasonable and granted him a release on warning.
Longwe was released on condition that he:
Should he contravene any of the conditions, the court may sentence him and revoke bail.
Longwe will appear in court again on February 5.
