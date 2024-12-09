News

Inquest docket opened after man drowns crossing river at Stilbaai

By TIMESLIVE - 09 December 2024 - 13:40
The body of the man has been taken into the care of police and the government health forensic pathology services. File photo.
The body of the man has been taken into the care of police and the government health forensic pathology services. File photo.
Image: NSRI

Police have opened an inquest docket into the drowning of a man who went missing while trying to cross a river on Sunday at Stilbaai in the Western Cape.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Stilbaai station commander Stéfan Grové said crew were activated shortly before 4pm by police reports about a drowning in progress in the Goukou River, near the river mouth. 

NSRI swimmers and a JetRib rescue craft responded to help police search for the man.

"It was reported he had been swept downriver and disappeared while crossing through the river. During shoreline search efforts eyewitnesses at the scene reported having last seen the man being swept out of the river mouth and into the sea," said Grové.

"Our NSRI rescue craft JetRib commenced sweeping line search efforts beyond the river mouth and on the first sweeping search effort the man was located and recovered from the water, sadly deceased."

TimesLIVE

12-year-old girl drowns, man missing at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay

A 12-year-old girl drowned at Monwabisi Beach in the Western Cape on Saturday while a man who is believed to have tried to rescue her is reported to ...
News
2 weeks ago

British tourist drowns while swimming at KZN beach

A British tourist drowned while swimming off a remote beach at the Cape Vidal Nature Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
News
2 months ago

Toddler drowns: Limpopo police call for more water safety awareness

A child has died in LImpopo after falling into a dustbin that contained water.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water