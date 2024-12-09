Gauteng education receives R207m cash injection for mobile classrooms

MEC Matome Chiloane revealed this on Monday while providing an update on the grade 1 and grade 8 learner placements.
He said the budget allocation follows 625 mobile units that had been procured to create satellite schools in high-pressure areas.
Chiloane said the additional mobiles will be constructed during the December break.
“Infrastructure unit will finalise the construction of mobile schools that are at the construction stage as well as delivery of mobile units at existing schools by December.
“Intervention teams are put in place to address work stoppages as a result of community unrest. Contactors will be appointed on condition that they will work through December,” said Chiloane.
Several schools, including Birchleigh Secondary (Birch Acres Secondary), Pioneer Park High (Johan Jurgens), Naturena Secondary, and Theresa Park Primary, are receiving mobile classes. Theresa Park Primary and High school, which are in the north of Pretoria, are getting the most, with 38 mobile units.
This comes as Chiloane revealed that a total of 325,858 complete applications qualified for placement and 19,032 incomplete applications will be placed during the late application period.
“A total of 19,032 parents submitted applications without submitting any valid proof of home address. The department can't offer placement to such applicants as the authenticity of the applications is necessary for placement.
“The online admissions application system will open for late applications from December 11 to January 30 2025 to allow parents to select a school with available space,” said Chiloane.
He also said applicants who couldn't be accommodated at their chosen schools received transfer offers to the nearest schools with available space.
“Parents must respond to these offers within seven days via the GDE’s Online Admissions Application System, either accepting or declining the placement. If declined, parents can submit an objection within seven days. Only parents offered transfers to schools they didn't apply to can decline and object,” he said.
He said if the objection is accepted, the child is placed at the new school; if declined, parents can appeal within seven days, with appeals processed within 14-21 days and the outcome being final.
Chiloane said they had also invested R1,1bn in scholar transport.
“The GDE will be transporting over 227,000 learners to about 765 schools across the province in 2025. The new contract started on July 9 and 227,932 learners are now benefiting from the contract from all 15 district offices.
He also stated that matric results will be released nationally on January 13 2025 and that pupils can collect their statements of results from their schools the following day.
