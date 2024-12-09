“There’s no particular case that has stuck to me like glue, they all have their impact, their way of affecting me but I make sure to not let it cloud my judgment because it gets hard,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Detective's everyday fight for justice
Mojalefa's relentless efforts leads to conviction of multiple offenders
Image: SUPPLIED
From sitting behind the desk and registering cases of rape to now cracking serial rapist investigations, Det-Sgt Jacob Letsatsi Mojalefa's relentless pursuit of justice has resulted in the convictions of multiple offenders, two life sentences and additional 122 years for perpetrators of rape and child abuse.
Mojalefa is based in the Burgersfort family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit.
He said seeing many women who ran into the station for help made him decide to apply to the unit in 2016.
“It was getting too much for me. Every day there was always a case I would open of rape or assault and their faces would always linger in my heart.
“The worst cases were the ones involving children. Those were the ones that truly got to me and often I would have to go get psychological counselling because of how much you would have to listen to the fear the children have,” said Mojalefa.
Mojalefa was recently recognised for his relentless pursuit of justice.
Working in the Sekhukhune District, Mojalefa said he tries not to latch onto cases with everything he has but makes sure to do his job.
“There’s no particular case that has stuck to me like glue, they all have their impact, their way of affecting me but I make sure to not let it cloud my judgment because it gets hard,” he said.
However, he said a particular case of a serial rapist who he chased for eight months frustrated him.
“There were times I would be working every weekend, barely sleeping because it’s like every other day a woman came in saying this man raped her promising her a job. In all their stories or statements, they never knew the man or remembered how he looked but they were traumatised by him.
“It took a lot of understanding from my wife’s side because I wasn’t home. In such cases of serial rapists, I don’t have much time at home, and I would have to explain to her. She would get angry but when she looks at the post of my work on Facebook she always understands,” he said.
With two children and a wife, Mojalefa said to balance life with work he visits a counsellor.
“You can’t bring that trauma back home, especially the anger and frustration when you’re dealing with a case where the prosecutor or court says there’s not enough DNA evidence or there’s no conviction,” he said.
Mojalefa said when he is not chasing the rapist, he is having a nice time watching his favourite soccer team.
“... Mamelodi Sundowns will forever have my heart, and I make sure to have fun. I love going out and not being a ‘cop’ because I don’t want to make people uncomfortable.”
SowetanLIVE
