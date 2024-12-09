News

Child of mom jailed in Mauritius to be repatriated to SA

09 December 2024 - 12:36
Koena Mashale Journalist
Oliphant said after assessing the child’s grandmother in the North West, officials found her suitable to take custody of the child until the mother’s release. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A five-year-old South African child, born to a mother incarcerated in Mauritius for drug trafficking, will soon be reunited with her family in the North West.

Lumka Olifant

The department of social development confirmed that its delegation was expected to leave for Mauritius on Monday and return with the child on December 13.

Spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said the child’s mother was arrested in May 2019 while pregnant, and the child has spent her entire life in prison under her care.

“She has been living in prison with her mother, and failing to repatriate her could result in her being placed in the Mauritian welfare system, which would complicate her chances of being returned to her family in SA.

“The mother’s situation is tragic, but our focus is on providing the child with stability and the opportunity to grow up in a supportive family environment. The child’s best interests are at the heart of this operation,” said Oliphant.

She said they initiated the repatriation process after a request from the department of international relations & cooperation in May.

Oliphant said after assessing the child’s grandmother in North West, officials found her suitable to take custody of the child until the mother’s release.

She said they have repatriated 22 children distressed in foreign countries since 2015.

“The Children’s Act mandates us to ensure that South African children abroad maintain a connection with their family, culture and traditions,” she said.

According to Oliphant, the department’s efforts underscore its commitment to protecting vulnerable South African children abroad and reuniting them with their families wherever possible.

SowetanLIVE

