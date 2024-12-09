News

Centre a haven for vulnerable kids

09 December 2024 - 07:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
Kids Haven, established in October 1992, provides a critical lifeline to vulnerable children in SA.

Initially founded as a shelter for street kids, the organisation has expanded its mission to include a wide array of services for children who face extreme neglect, poverty, abuse and abandonment.

Sam Makgopa, the centre manager, said: “It was mainly for children living and working on the street, but later we expanded the programmes to include abused, abandoned, neglected, migrant children, those trafficked, smuggled, living with STIs and those with uncontrollable behaviour.”

Currently, Kids Haven provides full-time residential care to 176 children, ensuring their holistic well-being. “We are responsible for their entire well-being, their education, their safety, their security, their health – everything,” Makgopa said.

The organisation also serves around 450 children in total through its three core pillars: in-care, pre-care, and after-care.

The children come from dire circumstances, including severe trauma and abuse, and for such children, Kids Haven is not just a shelter but a safe haven where they can heal and grow.

“So the background they come from is severe traumatic circumstances, severe neglect. Some, they literally have nowhere to go. We ensure they have a clear pathway to help them,” Makgopa said.

