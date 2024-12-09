News

ANC national working committee to meet Gauteng officials

Final sitting after engagements with the party’s national leadership summoning its troubled structures

09 December 2024 - 11:20
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The provincial executive committee meeting with national leadership of the party comes as a result of the electoral blow that saw the party lose its majority in Gauteng in the recent polls. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The ANC in Gauteng will get an opportunity to plead its case against disbandment in a meeting with the ANC's national working committee (NWC) on Monday afternoon.

The provincial executive committee's (PEC) meeting with national leadership of the party comes as a result of the electoral blow that saw the party lose its majority in the province in the recent polls.

This is the final sitting after engagements with the party's national leadership summoning its troubled structures, including KwaZulu-Natal, which sat last week.

National party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the meetings are a culmination of engagements the structures have been holding to diagnose what resulted in the party's drastic electoral decline.

In Gauteng the ANC garnered only 34% of votes, forcing it to form a government of provincial unity with other political parties which facilitated the return of its provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi as premier.

The provincial and national structures will meet at Birchwood Hotel on Monday to finalise a plan of action, which will either see disbandment of the PEC or augmentation of the structure to strengthen its muscle ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The NWC is scheduled to deliberate over input from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, after which a recommendation will be presented to the national executive committee (NEC),  the party's highest decision-making body.

The year-end NEC meeting is set to take place on December 13 to close off the year.

