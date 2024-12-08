News

More than 1,000 children have died of severe acute malnutrition in SA in the past two years

08 December 2024
More than 1,000 children have died of acute malnutrition in the past two years in South Africa.
Minister of health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed that more than 1,000 children have died of severe acute malnutrition in the past two years in South Africa.

The minister was responding to a question by DA spokesperson for health Michele Clarke about the number of children who have died in public health facilities in each province since January 1 2023 to date. 

“As part of efforts to reduce deaths in young children, the Department of Health monitors the number of deaths in children under five years of age in all public health facilities.

“Aggregated data on common causes of death in children under five years of age (diarrhoea and pneumonia) as well as data on underlying causes such as severe and moderate acute malnutrition are collected routinely through the District Health Information System (DHIS),” Motsoaledi replied in a written response which TimesLIVE has seen. 

KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng were the most affected between January 1 2023 and November 8 this year, according to data extracted from the system by the department.

In 2023, a response to a DA question revealed 12,582 children had died from severe acute malnutrition and moderate acute malnutrition in the decade since 2013.

“It is clear that urgent intervention is needed and that the Department of Health must strengthen its links with community outreach programmes to reach and assist as many acutely malnourished children as possible to prevent further complications,” Clarke said.

