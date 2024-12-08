He said clauses 4 and 5 were withheld to allow for further consultation from concerned parties.
Clause 4 provides for a provincial head of education (HoD) to take control of a school’s language policy. This currently lies with school governing bodies.
Clause 5 gives the provincial HoDs control over admission policies.
"These consultations are ongoing through the clearing house mechanism within the GNU. During this time, the minister has met with members from Solidarity, and the presidency, at Nedlac [National Economic Development and Labour Council] after a dispute was lodged by the union.
"This process is entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two is misleading, and factually incorrect. This was a mandatory process, in terms of the law, to prevent strike action arising out of the dispute. The outcome of this engagement was a settlement, signed by the minister of basic education, the presidency, and the union.
"The fact that the presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing," said Steenhuisen.
He said the DA has to "support the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities, and respect the outcome of the negotiations at Nedlac".
"We have been clear since the outset. We are in government to bring about positive change, including inclusive economic growth, and jobs, and at all times we are guided by the rule of law, and the constitution of South Africa. Anything to the contrary will not be tolerated," he said.
SowetanLIVE
Minister Gwarube can't be fired for doing her job – Steenhuisen
Image: Tebogo Letsie
DA leader John Steenhuisen says any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing their jobs would signal an end to the government of national unity (GNU).
Steenhuisen said there was misinformation regarding the consultation process which has been taking place since Ramaphosa signed the Bela Act into law about three months ago.
