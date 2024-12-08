News

KZN experiencing normal rains – weather service

08 December 2024 - 18:00
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said they have not yet received any incidents caused by the weather. File photo.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

Disaster management in KwaZulu-Natal says it is monitoring weather conditions in the south of the province, saying they were experiencing normal rains.

Provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said they have not received any incidents caused by the weather.

"We are just keeping an eye at uThukela, Ilembe, Harry Gwala... among other places. The rains are normal on level two, which is low," he said.  

