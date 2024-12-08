The transport ministry has called for Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours of the cause of the crash.
Investigations under way of a crash after 10 people died
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
A probe has been launched into the cause of a crash that killed 10 people, leaving one person seriously injured in the Free State.
The crash occurred on Sunday on the N1 towards Kroonstad.
The transport ministry has called for Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours of the cause of the crash.
RTMC spokesperson, Simone Zwane, said two vehicles – a Scania truck-tractor [pulling two trailers] and Toyota Quantum – were involved in a head rear-end crash.
“The Toyota Quantum crashed into the rear of the second trailer,” said Zwane.
“They have extended their condolences to the bereaved families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives. They also expressed their wish for the individual who sustained serious injuries a speedy and full recovery,” said transport ministry spokesperson, Collen Msibi.
