News

Investigations under way of a crash after 10 people died

08 December 2024 - 15:33
Koena Mashale Journalist
The crash occurred on Sunday on the N1 towards Kroonstad. Stock photo.
The crash occurred on Sunday on the N1 towards Kroonstad. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A probe has been launched into the cause of a crash that killed 10 people, leaving one person seriously injured in the Free State. 

The crash occurred on Sunday on the N1 towards Kroonstad. 

The Toyota Quantum crashed into the rear of the second traile
Simone Zwane

The transport ministry has called for Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours of the cause of the crash. 

RTMC spokesperson, Simone Zwane, said two vehicles – a Scania truck-tractor [pulling two trailers] and Toyota Quantum – were involved in a head rear-end crash. 

“The Toyota Quantum crashed into the rear of the second trailer,” said Zwane. 

“They have extended their condolences to the bereaved families and the loved ones of those who lost their lives. They also expressed their wish for the individual who sustained serious injuries a speedy and full recovery,” said transport ministry spokesperson, Collen Msibi. 

SowetanLIVE

MK Party official and ex-journalist Canaan Mdletshe dies in KZN crash

MK Party KwaZulu-Natal communications head and former journalist Canaan Mdletshe has died in a car crash.
News
2 days ago

RAF clamps down fraud claims worth R65m

The Road Accident Fund has blocked 2,031 fraudulent claims worth about R65m.The payments were blocked over the past three years.
News
1 week ago

Mom involved in fatal car crash with PSL star yet to know daughter died

The woman who was badly injured in a fatal car crash involving Sekhukhune United FC player Shaune Mogaila in Tembisa last month is out of a coma and ...
News
1 week ago

One dead in KZN trucks crash

One person died during a two truck collision on the N3 north bound near the Tweedie offramp in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water
Benni McCarthy sets sights on US Major League Soccer, La Liga