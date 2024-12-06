News

We can't afford to lose our businesses over new trade rules

Township traders feel unfairly rushed to comply

06 December 2024 - 06:12
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Khosi Nkosi is struggling to get a rezoning certificate for her spaza in Katlehong.
Memory Tshabalala has been relying on income from running her spaza shop to support her five children for 20 years.

But for the first time, Tshabalala, a Katlehong-based spaza shop owner, says her business faces an uncertain future with the clock ticking for owners to register their business if they were to continue operating. The 42-year-old mother is pinning her hopes on the registration period being extended as she has been unable to meet some of the requirements for successful registration in line with new regulations. Spaza shop owners have until next week Friday to register their businesses or face being shut down.

“The issue of spaza registration we hear it and we understand the need for it but it’s a short notice for us to fix our documents and get relevant certificates,” she said. “The process is too long and when you get there they send you back telling you your place is not registered. The landlord tells you they will fix things but don't do it. So, we are asking for six months. They even tell us to process our documents, it’s going to take a lot of time because we are coming in numbers.”

Another owner Tebogo Jani, 60, who has been running his spaza shop for 19 years said it would take him at least five months to gather all the necessary documents he needs to register his business with the municipality. He said while he was in support of the registration of local businesses, he did not believe the time period given was enough.

“Now that black people are beginning to own spaza shops the government wants us to register. They are pressuring us and they are not giving us enough time to meet their requirements. They do not consider that this is where we make our daily living,” he said.

“If the spaza registration is not extended or they assist us in getting the proper documents, my plan B is to take the money I have made and buy eggs and cheese to distribute to people selling Kota. In that way, I won’t have to stress about compliance and certificates.”

Jabu Mathe, who was running a spaza shop for more than 10 years, said he decided to close his shop after health inspectors from Ekurhuleni municipality paid him a visit. He said the 21 days given to fix noncompliance issues were too short and he would not be able to fix problems highlighted before the deadline.

Mathe said he took care of his family and sent his children to school because of the money he made from selling food from his shop. 

“I decided to close down because where will I get the money? I depend on my pension grant. The money I made in my spaza shop sustained me and even helped me to take my child to university,” he said.

For Khosi Nkosi, 50, the biggest challenge she faced has been getting a rezoning certificate for her business. “The issue of making the entire yard a spaza shop place is confusing because I am only occupying a small portion of the house. They need to explain clearly what they mean by rezoning the place,” she said.

What you need to register your spaza shop:

According to Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality, all spaza shops and food-handling businesses must meet the following minimum requirements for registration before December 13.

Completed business licence application form;

Appropriate zoning certificate or written consent approval;

Certificate of Acceptability (health standards);

Approved building plan and occupancy certificate;

Certified copy of the title deed or letter from the landlord if not owned;

Identity document (for South African residents);

Work permit or letter from the department of home affairs (for non-South African residents);

Registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC);

Latest municipal account statement for the business address;

Tax clearance certificate from Sars.

