News

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

06 December 2024 - 10:07

The Pretoria high court will continue to hear evidence from lead investigator, Bongani Gininda on Friday. He earlier told the court during cross examination that investigators are yet to determine the motive for the assassination of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Two Mozambican suspects arrested for 'murder of woman in farm attack'

Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday.
News
2 days ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Violence against children is more than crime, it is a public health emergency

Children exposed to violence are substantially more likely to smoke, misuse alcohol and drugs, and engage in high-risk sexual behaviour, and have ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Former social worker who killed six relatives over witchcraft claims to be sentenced

A former KwaZulu-Natal social worker who killed six of his family members after accusing them of bewitching his uncle will be sentenced in the ...
News
1 day ago

