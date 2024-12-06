News

WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks on water crisis in the country

06 December 2024 - 11:38

DA leader John Steenhuisen to speak on the escalating water crisis in the country. He is joined by leaders of other provinces.

South Africa has been battling water shortages and cuts leading to protests in various areas.

Joburg Water leaking cash

Joburg Water is grappling with a massive loss of 12-million litres of water daily due to illegal connections from informal settlements in the south, ...
2 hours ago

'12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use'

Joburg Water says it is losing 12 million litres of water daily due to illegal connections made by informal settlement residents in some parts of ...
23 hours ago

Low level of Vaal Dam 'no cause for panic'

A dam once bustling with boats ferrying tourists across the Vaal Dam for sightseeing now lies dry, its grounds parched and with cracks.
3 days ago

Joburg to limit your daily water usage

Come Thursday, the City of Joburg will reduce your water pressure between 9pm to 4am daily, a major intervention to limit consumption as its ...
3 weeks ago

