Spaza owners say deadline too tight

With just a week remaining before the spaza shop registration deadline, frustration is growing among shop owners, who are struggling with the strict regulatory requirements and excessive red tape.
Many have described the process as unworkable.
According to several organisations representing the township businesses, there is a growing apprehension by local spaza shop owners who fear losing income if the deadline is not extended.
President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the registration of spaza shops last month in response to the crisis of foodborne illnesses that have claimed the lives of more than 20 children.
But the process to register township and rural businesses did not go off smoothly, according to organised local business formations.
Founder of Africa Accent Spaza Shop, Bongani Mabuza from Katlehong on the East Rand, said locals were worried about what will happen to their businesses after the cut-off period. He said the entire process was unworkable and many spaza shop owners will not meet the deadline unless they are assisted.
“The government did not consider how this will affect the livelihood of our members who have been owning spaza shops for a number of years. Out of the 770 members we represent, some just felt like they need to close because the admin behind these registrations is stressful,” he said.
“It has caused panic even to those that want to comply, meaning they have to get a zoning certificate, health and safety certificate, and others told us that they have stopped stocking up their spaza shops because they don’t know what will happen to them after the 21 days have passed.”
The City of Joburg said it has distributed at least 5,000 application forms to business owners since the start of the spaza shop registration period, but no applications have been returned for formal registration to date. The metro spokesperson, Nthatisi Modingoane, said the city did not know the exact reasons for the delays in returning the forms.
“But [we] understand that a number of the registration applicants may not have been properly established and permitted to do business before because they may not be in possession of the zoning document from development planning, certificate of acceptability from environmental health and fire safety, and certificate from Emergency Management Services.”
At a Glance
● 2,771 - the number of collected application forms in Limpopo
● 5,000 - applications distributed by the City of Joburg
● 1,024 - spaza shops registered in Ekurhuleni1
● 154 - the number of shops registered in Tshwane
● 500 - spaza shops registered in Mpumalanga
In Ekurhuleni, the metro said it has 1,024 spaza shop applications since the start of registration.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said that so far, 1,154 spaza shops have been registered in the city.
Limpopo said it was sitting on 2,771 of people who have collected forms while Mpumalanga said it has so far registered 500 businesses.
Secretary of the SA Spaza and Tuckshop Association, Sibusiso Ngcobo, said the registration process has been strenuous and expensive for its members. He said there were a lot of concerns and uncertainty about the implications of obtaining rezoning certificates.
Founder of Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, Bulelani Balabala, said there was fear and anxiety from the alliance members.
“We have had close to 400 spaza shop owners reaching out to seek assistance. This is a sustenance business and most of them did have compliance. We are speaking with some government officials to at least give us six months extension to register our spaza shops,” he said.
“They should not use a blanket approach with locals to resolve this food poisoning crisis. This is not the best process, maybe a staggered approach to resolving matters would help. The biggest challenge now is that it’s causing more frustration than good.
"The reality is that we are going to the festive season and the government knows they have limited capacity and that will worsen. The 21 days might not be met entirely. Some of the requirements need our members to get education and six months would be enough to cover everything they need.”
President of the Thohoyandou-based Thulamela Business Forum, Ntsieni Mbulungeni, said: “Our members are just worried about not getting things right on time. There was no consultation with businesses to introduce programmes that will educate people about the process of registration. They are just driving local businesses away. We have over 800 SMMEs that we have not yet registered.”
