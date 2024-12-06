This week on the SL cabinet podcast, hosts Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini delve into SA’s most pressing stories, offering sharp insights and vibrant discussions.
The episode kicks off with the controversy surrounding JMPD officers caught on video drinking and partying in a marked state vehicle, sparking outrage and raising concerns about public trust in law enforcement.
From there, the focus shifts to Sabie, Mpumalanga, where a desperate rescue operation is underway to save 150 illegal miners trapped in an abandoned mine. The team examines the human cost of illegal mining and the dangers faced by zama zamas working under harrowing conditions.
The hosts also discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement to ease trade between SA and Nigeria, exploring the potential for regional economic growth.
In another major story, Herman breaks down a landmark case where a traditional healer was awarded R1.2m by the Road Accident Fund after a car accident impacted her livelihood.
Finally, Nandi shares the voices of Katlehong traders struggling to meet new business regulations, highlighting their fears and frustrations.
PODCAST| Sabie mine rescue, JMPD partying in state vehicle, Nigeria/SA visa debate – top stories this week
The SL Cabinet delves into the week’s trending stories
