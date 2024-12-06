Leadership that is deeply rooted in African philosophy is at the heart of chief Jongisilo Pokwana's beliefs. He believes that without deep thinkers addressing societal problems, there won't be leaders capable of solving them.
“I said to my son who’s in his early 20s, ‘You guys are a generation that is post-colonial that has to go back to pre-colonialism'.
“How did we go from waving a handkerchief at a lady to get her attention to stabbing her? We need to have a regime that we can reflect on to reclaim ourselves,” he said.
Speaking on his participation in the Men’s Fireside Conversations, an initiation spearheaded by Ace Ncobo with the intention to reshape notions of manhood and tackle the mental health issues that contribute to gender-based violence (GBV), Pokwana said: “The philosophy of thought leadership is not new in Africa.
“Even ancient philosophy was one of the things that were under serious attack when the colonialists came to Africa. Because if you remove ancient philosophy from the science of thinking of the people, then you will unshackle their thinking capacity.”
Leadership rooted in philosophy
Image: Supplied.
The Men’s Fire Conference draws inspiration from traditional African practices like Imbadu, which Pokwana described as “a school for men”.
“Men had to always gather in groups. Imbadu is not fully structured, it’s a semi-structured conversation where we gather just to reflect on things happening around the village.”
Through these reflective discussions, men can confront challenges like GBV head-on, he said.
Pokwana is also committed to creating spaces for such conversations. He is a chief of KwaZangashe village near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape. He is also the director of Vusizwe Foundation for Historical Research as well as national chairperson of the SA Society of Archivists.
Sharing how thought leadership can inspire meaningful change and foster responsible leadership among young men, Pokwana said: “In my village, we created that space because we have peer educators..
“When we are in the men’s conversation, we want to understand what is their understanding of gender-based violence. Where does it start? Does it only start when you stab her to death? Or does it start when you yell at her?”
