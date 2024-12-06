He said the problem was further compounded by illegal connections in nearby settlements, including Phumla Mqashi, with 13,000 illegally connected households.
Joburg Water recently undertook an operation to disconnect illegal water connections in the informal settlement.
“Unfortunately, this reservoir is often impacted by illegal connections. Near the reservoir, there is an informal settlement known as Lakeview. This settlement comprises over 4,000 households and many are illegally connected to the system, which has a substantial impact on operations,” Manganye said.
He said the problem was worsened by systems originally designed to cater for paying customers but now supplying growing number of land invaders.
“Five years ago, there were fewer informal settlements in the region. The rapid increase in informal settlements due to land invasions has overwhelmed the system, which was not built to accommodate this additional demand.
Joburg Water leaking cash
Illegal connections in informal settlements south of city cost R150k a day
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Joburg Water is grappling with a massive loss of 12-million litres of water daily due to illegal connections from informal settlements in the south, especially Orange Farm and Lenasia.
According to the water utility, this equates to financial losses of R150,000 daily.
Joburg Water regional manager for the Deep South area, Kagiso Manganye, said informal settlements were the biggest problem besides burst and leaking pipes.
Manganye said this at a media tour of the Lenasia high-level reservoir, designed to hold 15 megalitres yet which struggles to maintain adequate levels, often dropping to just two megalitres.
Joburg Water says it is losing 12 million litres of water daily due to illegal connections made by informal settlement residents in some parts of the south of Johannesburg. SowetanLIVE spoke to Joburg Water's Deep South regional manager, Kagiso Manganye, to gain more insight.
He said the problem was further compounded by illegal connections in nearby settlements, including Phumla Mqashi, with 13,000 illegally connected households.
Joburg Water recently undertook an operation to disconnect illegal water connections in the informal settlement.
“Unfortunately, this reservoir is often impacted by illegal connections. Near the reservoir, there is an informal settlement known as Lakeview. This settlement comprises over 4,000 households and many are illegally connected to the system, which has a substantial impact on operations,” Manganye said.
He said the problem was worsened by systems originally designed to cater for paying customers but now supplying growing number of land invaders.
“Five years ago, there were fewer informal settlements in the region. The rapid increase in informal settlements due to land invasions has overwhelmed the system, which was not built to accommodate this additional demand.
FACT BOX
Water Loss = Financial Loss:
Illegally connected areas
“While we can manage leaks and bursts efficiently, the 12-million litres lost daily to illegal connections far outweighs other issues. Addressing this requires upgrades to the bulk supply infrastructure, but such measures take time,” said Manganye.
Joburg Water has been disconnecting illegal connections with some success, but he said even when they provide alternatives like water tankers, residents still prefer the connections.
“After disconnecting illegal connections in Phumla Mqashi, water levels in the reservoir increased from 2-3 metres to 6 metres for the first time. We try to engage with the community and provide alternative water sources, such as treasure tanks. However, many residents prefer illegal yard connections for convenience, which complicates [our] efforts,” Manganye said.
SowetanLIVE
'12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use'
Low level of Vaal Dam 'no cause for panic'
Joburg Water gets tough on illegal connections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos