Farmer up for R6m power 'theft'
Joint operation helps Eskom disconnect 600 shacks
It took 80 police officers to bust an 80-year-old farmer for allegedly an illegal electricity distribution system at his Foschville farm for the past six years, stealing power and selling it to residents of nearby informal settlements at a monthly fee.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said they had decided to get police escort because for years they were not able to access Johannes Moolman's farm to read meters as “people with heavy weapons” who guarded the farm always chased them away.
“He had the place heavily guarded hence we had about 80 SAPS members during the operation given the high risk.”
Once they got inside on Wednesday, they were not ready for what they saw because Mokwena said all along they did not know what exactly had been going on at Moolman's farm but did not expect him to be running such an operation.
“He had his own substation with wires everywhere going to the shacks at the nearby informal settlements which had meters and breakers. He was taking our supply and selling it to someone else.
“We don't know how much he was charging the residents of the informal settlements or whether they all had to pay a flat [rate].
“It was the first time we found an illegal redistribution. What we know is that in some instances people would put money together and someone would then steal a transformer, instal it for the residents and they then never have to pay for electricity.
“However, this... we have never seen it before,” Mokwena said.
