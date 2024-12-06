News

City of Joburg facing pressure to comply in appointing city manager

06 December 2024 - 15:54
City of Johannesburg manager Floyd Brink has been ordered by the high court to relinquish his permanent appointment. File photo.
City of Johannesburg manager Floyd Brink has been ordered by the high court to relinquish his permanent appointment. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The City of Johannesburg is facing pressure from a legal firm representing Bryne Maduka to comply with a high court judgment and implement a 2022 resolution regarding the appointment of a city manager.

Adonisi Attorneys has issued a formal demand for the municipality to adhere to the court’s ruling and finalise Maduka’s appointment without delay.

The Johannesburg high court this week ordered city manager Floyd Brink to relinquish his permanent appointment after finding he was not properly appointed.

The ruling affirmed the unconstitutionality, illegality and invalidity of the resolutions passed on February 22 and 23 2023 and November 29 2023.

The ruling also upholds the legality of the resolution of August 10 2022, which required the city manager's post to be re-advertised.

This process, however, was unlawfully rescinded when the confirmation of our client’s appointment was due.
Adonisi Attorneys

The firm is demanding the city immediately resume the appointment process as prescribed by the August 10 2022 resolution. They demand that their client’s “recommended appointment be processed and finalised without further delay in compliance with the resolution and the court’s judgment”.

It also wants the city to provide written confirmation of the steps it intends to take to comply with the August 10 2022 resolution within seven days of the date of the letter of demand.

According to the firm, Maduka was the recommended candidate after the lawful process initiated under the August 10 2022 resolution. 

“This process, however, was unlawfully rescinded when the confirmation of our client’s appointment was due. Despite this, our client successfully completed all stages of the recruitment process — including screening, interviews and competence assessments —and was the unanimous recommendation of the selection panel.”

TimesLIVE

High court orders removal of Brink after unlawful appointment

City of Joburg manager Floyd Brink has been ordered to vacate his position within 10 days or as soon as an acting city manager is appointed.
News
2 days ago

OPINION | Joburg Aids Council shows govt's commitment to fight HIV

OPINION | We, as the Gauteng department of health, understand the urgency and importance of tackling HIV and Aids head-on. Therefore, the ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

Joburg Water gets tough on illegal connections

Joburg Water is grappling with a problem of illegal connections and is often met with resistance from residents when it sets out to disconnect them.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water
Benni McCarthy sets sights on US Major League Soccer, La Liga