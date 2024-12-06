News

Be aware of #RulesOfTheRoad this festive season

By Kholofelo Sebati - 06 December 2024 - 08:00
File photo
File photo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

In our quest to understand #RulesOfTheRoad, especially at this time of the year when we will be on the road going to different parts of the country, all guiding principles of proper road behaviour always boil down to knowing and understanding road signs.

At the weekend, I came upon a meme that made fun of those who are going to the rural areas that they need to be aware of witches while hanging out until the inglorious hours at night. This brings us to a key road sign that is common in rural areas.

What specific steps can drivers take to better familiarise themselves with road signs before travelling? The K53 manual booklet teaches us that warning road signs are essential in alerting drivers to potential hazards on the road and that being familiar with them enables drivers to adjust speed and driving behaviour accordingly, promoting road safety.

The W313 Road Sign constitutes the animal crossing sign and indicates areas where wildlife, such as deer or livestock, may frequently cross the road. It's crucial to watch for any signs of movement and reduce your speed to avoid collisions with animals.

The reason this is key when travelling in rural places and some major freeways, in general, is road signs play a crucial role in maintaining order and safety on the roads.

How do different road signs affect driver behaviour and decision-making in various driving scenarios? There is an intriguing psychology behind the design of road signs. The shapes of road signs have symbolic meaning:

Triangle: A warning, often with a thick red border to strengthen the emotional affect.

Circle: A direct command to do something.

Rectangle: Conveys useful information that's not related to a hazard or command.

Exploring the role of road signs in cultivating safer, more connected communities through art and design. The surprising effect of colour choices on the effectiveness of road signs and driver behaviour. Revolutionary technologies in road sign design that are transforming the way we navigate our roads.

Road signs engage drivers to be more alert and not increase the likelihood of aggressive driving behaviours when in traffic situations where one feels they have superior driving skills.

Mind you, not everyone will likely obey the #RulesOfTheRoad but we all need to be mindful that you are never alone on the roads.

Please stay tuned every Friday for more #RulesOfTheRoad as we continue with our journeys into the festive season. Look left, look right and proceed with caution. 

