Screening of Sobukwe film marks Prof's centenary

05 December 2024 - 06:30
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
“Dear Mr Sobukwe”, an installation at The Market Theatre’s Lindelani Buthelezi Gallery, celebrates the centenary of the birth of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, one of the founding members of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Anti-apartheid stalwart and founding president of the Pan Africanist Congress Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe will be celebrated at a once-off screening of the multi-award-winning film, Sobukwe: A Great Soul, at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Saturday. Sobukwe would have turned 100 years today. His grandson Mangaliso Tshepo Sobukwe speaks about the film and his grandfather's legacy. 

Sowetan: Why is this film important to watch? 

Mangaliso Sobukwe: When asking a lot of young and older South Africans about who Sobukwe is, they are not familiar with him or his contribution to the Struggle against colonisation and race-based discrimination. Films such as these are very important in positioning Sobukwe in our history and signifying his input.

Sowetan: What are some of the things you want Sobukwe to be remembered for?

Mangaliso: I would like him to be remembered as the defier of the undefiable, a pursuer of life-long learning, and one who despised injustice.

Sowetan: What do you believe he would want younger generations to take away from his life and work? 

Mangaliso: His pursuit of lifelong learning. Given that even while he was in prison, he studied economics. After his banishment, he wasn't allowed to leave the country to go overseas. He also pursued a law degree. 

Sowetan: How can his vision be applied to today’s South Africa, where we continue to face issues like inequality, corruption and social unrest?

Mangaliso: The pain that is currently afflicting South Africans is caused by the betrayal of Sobukwe and his compatriots' vision of a South Africa that addresses its past injustices and does right by those negatively affected by its brutal past. We are living in a compromise. 

Sowetan: As an individual, what are the key takeaways from his legacy? 

MS: His legacy speaks for itself, but his contribution was suppressed to serve a specific narrative, and deliberately so, to undermine what he was able to accomplish having moved away from his previous organisation (the ANC). 

