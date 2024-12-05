Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza is showing signs of recovery after an operation.
On Sunday, Sowetan's sister platform TshisaLIVE reported the family of the 51-year-old musician confirmed he had been hospitalised and asked South Africans to pray for him.
According to family spokesperson and manager Shakes Mavundla, the artist has been discharged from the ICU at a Johannesburg private hospital after undergoing an operation on Monday.
He said Doc Shebeleza’s ill health took everyone by surprise as he had been fine and busy with preparations for an event he was set to host.
“I’m shocked as he was looking happy and healthy and preparing for the Aboguluva event in Soweto, but we are hopeful he will make it after the operation," Mavundla told TshisaLIVE.
"He's doing well and he's in good spirits. He's under the doctor's observation and might be discharged soon. We as family are in good spirits as well."
On his social media page, the singer posts motivational quotes, motivational video clips and Bible scriptures.
Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza shows signs of recovery after operation
Image: Sowetan
Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza is showing signs of recovery after an operation.
On Sunday, Sowetan's sister platform TshisaLIVE reported the family of the 51-year-old musician confirmed he had been hospitalised and asked South Africans to pray for him.
According to family spokesperson and manager Shakes Mavundla, the artist has been discharged from the ICU at a Johannesburg private hospital after undergoing an operation on Monday.
He said Doc Shebeleza’s ill health took everyone by surprise as he had been fine and busy with preparations for an event he was set to host.
“I’m shocked as he was looking happy and healthy and preparing for the Aboguluva event in Soweto, but we are hopeful he will make it after the operation," Mavundla told TshisaLIVE.
"He's doing well and he's in good spirits. He's under the doctor's observation and might be discharged soon. We as family are in good spirits as well."
On his social media page, the singer posts motivational quotes, motivational video clips and Bible scriptures.
Image: WhatsApp
Doc Shebeleza's family asks for prayers after his hospitalisation
Gospel singer Solly Moholo needs R700,000 for brain surgery
Gospel singer Solly Moholo rushed to hospital after performance in Botswana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos